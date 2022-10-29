Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $17.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 832.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,630,500. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $15,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 98.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

