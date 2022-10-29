Analysts Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Target Price at GBX 209

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.53).

A number of research firms recently commented on BTA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Price Performance

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

See Also

