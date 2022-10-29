National Bankshares Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$148.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$149.00.

X stock opened at C$132.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$139.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$130.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$131.29.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.39 million. On average, analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.5599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

