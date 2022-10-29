Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHG. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.13.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.