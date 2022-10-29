Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHG. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.13.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
Shares of PHG stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
