TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

