Short Interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Declines By 23.3%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 77,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Acer Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acer Therapeutics

About Acer Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

