ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Short Interest Update

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 149,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACE Convergence Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 567,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 447,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 128,667 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

ACE Convergence Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

ACEV stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Company Profile

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.