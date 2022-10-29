Capital One Financial Weighs in on Western Midstream Partners, LP’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of WES opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.