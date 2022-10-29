Short Interest in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA) Increases By 128.6%

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEHA opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.
Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile
Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aesther Healthcare Acquisition (AEHA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.