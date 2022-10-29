Short Interest in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA) Increases By 128.6%

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHA opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

