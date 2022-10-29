ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Short Interest Up 27.7% in October

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABGI. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $1,623,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABGI stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

