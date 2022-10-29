Short Interest in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Rises By 23.5%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AATC opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.83. Autoscope Technologies has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $7.65.

Autoscope Technologies Announces Dividend

Autoscope Technologies ( NASDAQ:AATC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 4.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.08%.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

