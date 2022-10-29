Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Update

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the September 30th total of 67,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 441,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aclarion Stock Performance

ACON opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01. Aclarion has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aclarion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

