Short Interest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Drops By 22.2%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acurx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

