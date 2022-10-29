Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €65.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
ETR PUM opened at €45.78 ($46.71) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.86. Puma has a 12 month low of €42.97 ($43.85) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($117.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39.
About Puma
PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.
