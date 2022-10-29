The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Price Performance

Puma stock opened at €45.78 ($46.71) on Wednesday. Puma has a 12-month low of €42.97 ($43.85) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($117.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.