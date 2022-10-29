Baader Bank Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($80.61) target price on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($79.59) target price on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday.

Aurubis Trading Down 3.0 %

NDA opened at €63.66 ($64.96) on Wednesday. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €51.00 ($52.04) and a 52 week high of €116.85 ($119.23). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

