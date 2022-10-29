Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $52.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $231,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $231,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,949 shares of company stock valued at $837,111. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Progress Software Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

