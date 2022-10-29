Brokerages Set Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) PT at $13.17

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LABP shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Landos Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Landos Biopharma ( NASDAQ:LABP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 300,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.