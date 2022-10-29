Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Receives $8.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on RKLY. Cowen decreased their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Rockley Photonics Price Performance

RKLY stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Rockley Photonics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Rockley Photonics had a negative net margin of 3,519.47% and a negative return on equity of 346.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rockley Photonics by 120.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

