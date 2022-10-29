Analysts Set Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Target Price at $14.25

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $1,906,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Featured Stories

