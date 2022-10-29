Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 275 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 275 ($3.32).

A number of research analysts recently commented on KGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

LON KGF opened at GBX 215.20 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 359.80 ($4.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 243.30. The stock has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 672.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

