Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

BFAM stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.