B. Riley Weighs in on Ameresco, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMRC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 9.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,249,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,523,000 after buying an additional 192,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,195,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

