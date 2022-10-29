Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives $3.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKPNY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.00 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.80 ($3.88) to €3.60 ($3.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.20 ($4.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.55 ($3.62) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a research report on Friday.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke KPN

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.