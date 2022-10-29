Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCRX. Evercore ISI cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of BCRX opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

