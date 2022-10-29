SVB Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.06). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million.

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $10.99 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 172,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 63.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 130,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 171.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 342,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 216,587 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

