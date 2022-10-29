Global Payments (GPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. Global Payments has set its FY22 guidance at $9.53-9.75 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $125.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $153.76.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

