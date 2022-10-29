Regal Rexnord (RRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Regal Rexnord has set its FY22 guidance at $10.20-10.80 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RRX opened at $133.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.63. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.