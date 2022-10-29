Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.20 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.