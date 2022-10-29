Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NTB opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

