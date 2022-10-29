ON Semiconductor (ON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 guidance at $1.25-1.37 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ ON opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
