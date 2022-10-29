Otter Tail (OTTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Otter Tail has set its FY22 guidance at $6.83-7.13 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.78. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Otter Tail Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTTR opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on OTTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

