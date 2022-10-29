Harmonic (HLIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Harmonic has set its Q3 guidance at $0.08-$0.12 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.44-$0.52 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Performance

HLIT opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.