Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBT opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $9,922,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 116.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 118,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 271.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

