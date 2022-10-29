Clearwater Paper (CLW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLW opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $729.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

