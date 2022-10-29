CVR Partners (UAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 38.45%.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UAN opened at $121.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $179.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $10.05 per share. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.04%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 138.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 7,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. 16.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.