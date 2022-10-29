American Water Works (AWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect American Water Works to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Water Works to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AWK opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average is $148.05. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

