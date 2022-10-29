Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $23.80 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 261.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 378,370 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,637.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 379,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 357,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 308,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

