Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $23.80 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91.
Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.