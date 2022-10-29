JELD-WEN (JELD) to Release Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JELD-WEN Price Performance
JELD-WEN stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $872.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 121.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.