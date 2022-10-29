JELD-WEN (JELD) to Release Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $872.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,268. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,268. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 297,913 shares of company stock worth $3,139,940. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 121.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.