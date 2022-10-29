Gibson Energy (GEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.39 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter.

TSE:GEI opened at C$23.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.69. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.15 and a 1 year high of C$27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61.

In other news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total value of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,519.52.

GEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.70.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

