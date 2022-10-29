Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WZZZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($44.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,925 ($35.34) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,917.86.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

WZZZY opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

