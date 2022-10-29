Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the September 30th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,162.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of WOLTF stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

