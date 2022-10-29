Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the September 30th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,162.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
Shares of WOLTF stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
