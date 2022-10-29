Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Decreases By 55.6%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.10.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -300,000.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.