Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Decreases By 55.6%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -300,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRTBY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.70 ($8.88) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

