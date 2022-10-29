Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Drops By 45.8%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,700 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 1,312,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Yamada Price Performance

Yamada stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. Yamada has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities. The company's Consumer Electronics segment operates a network of consumer electronics stores that sell home appliances, furniture, interior products, etc., as well as engages in the specialty retailing of private label apparel products.

