Short Interest in Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Expands By 45.5%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 446,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 811.1 days.
Xero Stock Performance
XROLF opened at $47.51 on Friday. Xero has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03.
About Xero
