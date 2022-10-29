Short Interest in Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Expands By 45.5%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 446,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 811.1 days.

Xero Stock Performance

XROLF opened at $47.51 on Friday. Xero has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03.

About Xero

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

