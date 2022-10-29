Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the September 30th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 848.0 days.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,431.25.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

