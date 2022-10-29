Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Down 53.2% in October

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the September 30th total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $7.46 on Friday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTBDY shares. Peel Hunt cut shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.30) to GBX 3,100 ($37.46) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,566.67.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

