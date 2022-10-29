Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Declines By 33.3%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,043,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of Zion Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.
About Zion Oil & Gas
