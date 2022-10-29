B. Riley Weighs in on Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadmark Realty Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Up 3.5 %

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRMK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

BRMK opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.97. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 142.37%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

