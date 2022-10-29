Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report issued on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Galp Energia, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

Shares of GLPEY opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.00 and a beta of 0.70. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.