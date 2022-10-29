Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report issued on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Galp Energia, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

Shares of GLPEY opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.00 and a beta of 0.70. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.